Terumo Develops Syringe for 7 Shots per Vial of Pfizer Vaccine

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Terumo Corp. <4543> has developed a syringe that allows seven shots to be extracted from a vial of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, compared with five shots using existing syringes, it was learned Tuesday.

The major Japanese medical instrument maker will start production of the new syringe at its plant in the town of Showa in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, later this month, informed sources said.

Terumo obtained the health ministry's approval last Friday for production and sale of the new syringe, which is expected to help make full use of each vial of the vaccine, minimizing waste.

The new syringe is based on a product developed by Terumo in 2009 for hypodermic injection. For the new syringe, a needle that is about 3 millimeters longer is used to reach muscles. Terumo plans to produce 20 million units of the new syringe in fiscal 2021, starting in April.

The Japanese government initially assumed that each vial of the Pfizer vaccine could be used for six shots, but later found that syringes prepared by it allow only five shots.

