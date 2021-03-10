Japan Private Kindergarten Group Suffers Loss of Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--An association for private kindergartens in Japan has revealed that money totaling some 320 million yen became unaccounted for in the three years until fiscal 2019.

According to the Tokyo-based association, the total damage is expected to exceed 400 million yen, including money that went missing in fiscal 2020.

The association is considering lodging a criminal complaint against its former head, Kei Kagawa, 69.

Kagawa has denied that he used the funds for private purposes.

The association said Tuesday that disaster countermeasure funds and other money were withdrawn without the permission of its board of directors in the three years. In the year ending in March, over 80 million yen had been taken out of its bank accounts before Kagawa stepped down as its head.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]