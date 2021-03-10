9 More People Suffer Anaphylaxis in Japan after Vaccination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Nine more people in Japan experienced anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, after receiving novel coronavirus vaccinations, the health ministry said Tuesday.

The nine women, in their 20s to 50s, developed symptoms such as breathing difficulties and itchiness. They saw their condition improve after medication, according to the ministry.

In Japan, a total of 17 people, including the nine, have been confirmed to have had anaphylaxis after they were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Eight of the nine women have underlying condition, such as asthma and drug allergy, the ministry said.

Medical institutions that reported the new cases concluded that the anaphylactic reaction was associated with the vaccinations for all of the women. One of them, in her 40s, saw an improvement in her condition after hospitalization, but anaphylactic symptoms reappeared in the woman later. The ministry will investigate this case while seeking advice from experts.

