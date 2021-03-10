Intensive Search Conducted for Missing in 2011 Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Pref., March 10 (Jiji Press)--Police in Iwate and Miyagi prefectures conducted intensive operations in coastal areas on Wednesday to search for people who remain unaccounted for from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The Fukushima prefectural police department also plans to carry out a similar search operation on Thursday, the 10th anniversary of the disaster, which devastated coastal areas in the northeastern Japan prefectures.

In Iwate, where 1,111 people remain missing from the disaster, 73 personnel, mainly local police and coast guard officers, joined the search mission on the Nebama coast in the Unosumai district in Kamaishi.

"Ten years since the disaster and 10 years from now will be the same for the family members of those who remain unaccounted for," Chiharu Nakaya, head of the Iwate prefectural police department's Kamaishi police station, said. "We will boost efforts to discover any clues on the missing people."

In Miyagi, 1,215 remain missing from the disaster. The prefectural police department mobilized 232 people for Wednesday's search operation.

