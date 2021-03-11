10 Years On: Woman Returning Favors as Volunteer

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, March 11 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese woman has been working as a volunteer in areas hit by typhoons and earthquakes, aiming to return the favors she received after the 1995 Kobe quake.

After the March 2011 quake and tsunami that devastated the country's northeast, Etsuko Mori, 57, moved to Shinchi, Fukushima Prefecture, one of the three hardest-hit prefectures, from Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

She has a rich experience in disaster relief, having worked in areas, including Osaka Prefecture following a strong quake in 2018.

On Feb. 21 this year, she visited a house in the Fukushima city of Soma, where a magnitude-7.3 quake struck eight days before. With other volunteers, she helped fix the house's roof tiles damaged in the quake.

Mori grew up in Kobe's Nagata Ward, where some urban areas burned down in the 1995 quake. she clearly remembers the smiles of volunteers she met in an evacuation center. "Since then, I've been hoping to return the favors one day if there is something I can do," she said.

