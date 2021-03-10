Japan Logs 1,316 New Coronvirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 1,316 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, with the daily tally topping 1,000 for the second straight day and the 1,300 mark for the first time in 19 days.

The death toll grew by 54 from the previous day, while the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients came to 364, down by 17.

In Tokyo, the daily count of coronavirus infections stood at 340, exceeding 300 for the first time in five days and higher than 316 reported a week before. According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infection cases, at 73, followed by 56 in their 40s, 53 in their 30s and 39 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 69.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital, recognized under the metropolitan government's criteria, stood at 39, unchanged from Tuesday.

New infection cases topped 100 in three prefectures neighboring Tokyo on Wednesday. The tally stood at 135 in Saitama, 106 in Chiba and 124 in Kanagawa. Tokyo and the three prefectures are under the Japanese government's coronavirus state of emergency, which is slated to remain in place until March 21.

