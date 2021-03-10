Tokyo Reports 340 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 340 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, with the daily tally topping 300 for the first time in five days.

The daily figure was higher than the 316 reported a week before.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s made up the largest age group of new infection cases in the Japanese capital, at 73, followed by 56 in their 40s, 53 in their 30s and 39 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 69.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 39, unchanged from the previous day.

