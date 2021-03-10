Japan to Maintain Entry Ban on Foreigners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering keeping its ban on new entry by foreign nationals in place even if it lifts its COVID-19 state of emergency on March 21 as scheduled, informed sources said Wednesday.

The move comes amid fears that a relaxation of border control measures may trigger a fourth wave of infections in the country, at a time when highly contagious coronavirus variants are spreading across the globe.

“We can’t ease border control measures for some time to come, even after the state of emergency is lifted,” a government official said, signaling a priority on preventing the spread of infections over reopening the economy.

The state of emergency is now in place for Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

The continued ban on entry is also designed to hold this summer’s Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games safely. The government is considering staging the games without spectators from abroad.

