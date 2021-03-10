"Quad" Leaders to Launch New Framework for Vaccine Supply

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India are expected to agree on a new aid framework for boosting the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, in a videoconference on Friday, multiple Japanese government sources revealed Wednesday.

The move by the heads of the "Quad" nations is aimed at countering China's so-called vaccine diplomacy.

The new framework will boost the production capability for U.S.-developed vaccines in India, a major producer, to offer in African and Asian countries.

Japan, which does not have vaccine production capability, will give financing aid as well as offer freezers, transportation vehicles and other "cold chain" equipment for delivering the vaccines.

So far, the countries have been helping developing nations through COVAX, an international framework for ensuring fair access to COVID-19 vaccines.

