Shimane to Make Olympic Torch Relay Decision by Mid-April

Matsue, Shimane Pref., March 10 (Jiji Press)--Tatsuya Maruyama, governor of Shimane Prefecture, said Wednesday that he will decide by mid-April whether to host the Tokyo Olympics torch relay in the western Japan prefecture or cancel its participation in the event.

He made the remark at a regular press conference. There is a possibility that Shimane will decide to cancel the torch relay after it starts in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on March 25. The torch relay in Shimane is scheduled for May 15-16.

In February, Maruyama said his prefecture is considering canceling its torch relay participation, criticizing insufficient measures against the new coronavirus crisis by the Japanese government and the Tokyo metropolitan government.

At the press conference, Maruyama said Shimane has to reach a conclusion on the torch relay about a month before its start in the prefecture at the latest as it involves many people, including torchbearers and volunteers.

To cancel the relay in the prefecture, the Shimane government needs to terminate a relevant agreement it has signed with the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

