NTT Group Entertained 2 Past Communications Ministers: Report

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> group has wined and dined two past Japanese communications ministers, adding fuel to a high-profile hospitality scandal involving the telecommunications giant, a Japanese weekly magazine reported on Wednesday.

The two are Seiko Noda, currently executive acting secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Sanae Takaichi, an LDP lawmaker in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, according to the Shukan Bunshun report published online.

Noda and Takaichi were entertained by the NTT group when they were in the post of communications minister under the second administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the magazine said.

The report also said that Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai, an LDP member, and another LDP lawmaker Minoru Terada were wined and dined as well by the NTT side when they were state ministers for communications.

At a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting on Wednesday, Shinkun Haku of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan asked incumbent communications minister Ryota Takeda whether he has been wined and dined by NTT.

