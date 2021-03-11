Japan, U.S. to Hold 2-Plus-2 Security Talks on Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States will hold a “two-plus-two” meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Japan on Tuesday, the two countries’ governments said Wednesday.

At the meeting, the participants are expected to reaffirm their cooperation to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, apparently with in mind China, which has been enhancing its influence on both the economic and military fronts.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to attend the two-plus-two talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. A one-on-one meeting will also be held between Motegi and Blinken, and between Kishi and Austin on Tuesday.

During their three-day stay in Japan from Monday, the two U.S. ministers may also meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The two-plus-two talks between Japan and the United States will be the first in about two years and also the first since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]