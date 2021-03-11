U.N. Chief Seeks Inclusive Risk Management in Memorial Message

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 10 (Jiji Press)--U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need for an inclusive approach to risk management, in a video message released Wednesday for the 10th anniversary Thursday for the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

"To manage the many risks that face us today--from earthquakes to biological hazards, from pandemics to extreme weather events--we must be inclusive, so nobody is left behind when disaster strikes," he said in the message.

For disaster prevention and management, countries "need to plan, invest, give early warnings and provide education on what to do," and "must prioritize the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and disabled," he added.

The U.N. chief called Thursday a "solemn day of remembrance" for the people who died or went missing in the March 11 disaster. Guterres expressed his condolences to people who "continue to grieve the loss of loved ones." The disaster struck mainly northeastern regions of Japan.

He also said that "I think of" those who remain displaced due to the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, damaged heavily in the natural disaster.

