Bach Re-Elected as IOC Pres., Resolved to Hold Tokyo Games

London, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Thomas Bach, re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday, stressed his strong eagerness to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer as scheduled.

"We have no reason to doubt that the opening ceremony will take place on 23rd of July," Bach said of the Tokyo Olympics at an online general meeting of the IOC, where he won his re-election bid. The Tokyo Games have been postponed by a year due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Bach, 67, was the sole candidate for the IOC presidency and was re-elected for a second term by a vote of 93 to one. Four members abstained from voting.

His next four-year term will begin on Aug. 9, the day after the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Japanese government plans to keep spectators from abroad away from this summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games so as to hold the games safely at a time when concerns are growing over the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants.

