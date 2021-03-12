10 Years On: Woman Still Waiting for Daughter Lost in Tsunami

Newsfrom Japan

Onagawa, Miyagi Pref., March 12 (Jiji Press)--Hiromi Narita was watching an offshore search operation conducted last month, almost 10 years after her only daughter was swept away by the huge tsunami caused by the 9.0-magnitude earthquake in March 2011.

"My daughter should be somewhere in the sea," Narita, 60, said as she laid a bouquet of red and pink flowers on a levee in the Pacific coastal town of Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

On March 11, 2011, her daughter, Emi, then 26, was engulfed by the tsunami after evacuating with her 12 colleagues at 77 Bank <8341> to the roof of the building that housed the bank's Onagawa branch.

One of them was rescued, but four were killed in the tsunami. Eight others, including Emi, remain unaccounted for.

A decade after the catastrophe, a total of 2,525 people are still unaccounted for in disaster areas.

