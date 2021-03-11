Record 2,172 Child Abuse Victims Detected in Japan in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police recognized a record 2,172 child abuse victims, aged under 18, in 2020, a survey showed Thursday.

The figure grew 9.1 pct from the previous year, according to the National Police Agency survey. Police detected a record 2,133 child abuse cases in 2020, up 8.2 pct.

The number of children who died after being abused totaled 61.

Growing public interest in child abuse cases and an increased effort to address them apparently led to the increase in recognized cases.

There are concerns that many hidden abuse cases exist as the coronavirus pandemic is reducing opportunities to meet people other than family members.

