1,819 Minors in Japan Fall Prey to Crimes on Social Media in 2020

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The number of victims younger than 18 years old of crimes through social media last year stood at 1,819, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The total was down 12.6 pct from the previous year, but the number of elementary school students falling prey to online crimes rose.

The NPA is conducting awareness-raising activities aimed at preventing minors from being victimized, while urging social media platform operators to also act on the issue.

High school students made up the largest group, with 917 victims, down 127, followed by junior high school students with 695 victims, down 152. There were 84 elementary school students who became victims, up 12.

Some 90 pct of the total cases involved violations of the law on punishing child prostitution and child pornography and local ordinances banning indecent sexual activity involving minors. The number of kidnapping cases, such as making runaway girls live in the perpetrators’ homes, rose 29 to 75.

