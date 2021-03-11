150,000 Elderly Drivers Seen Taking New Skill Test Per Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday that around 153,000 elderly drivers who have run a red light or committed other traffic violations in the last three years are expected to take a driving skill test every year.

The estimate was included in a report compiled on the same day on the new test set to be introduced by June 2022, which involves drivers aged 75 or over.

In the test, which will be introduced in response to a string of accidents caused by elderly drivers, test-takers will actually drive on test courses, such as at driving schools, when renewing their licenses. They will be required to complete various tasks, including turning to the right or left.

Points will be taken off when their driving is considered dangerous. The passing grade will be set at 70 points, or 80 points for Class 2 licenses for drivers of taxis, buses and other similar vehicles.

Test-takers will automatically fail the test if they ignore a red light.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]