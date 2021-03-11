Blinken Hails Operation Tomodachi Relief Mission for Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Unite States is proud of the Operation Tomodachi relief mission, which was launched by U.S. forces soon after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"Americans are proud to have supported Japan in the aftermath of the March 11 disaster," Blinken said in a statement to mark the 10th anniversary of the disaster on Thursday.

"Just hours after the earthquake and tsunami struck, our two countries launched 'Operation Tomodachi' and carried out search, rescue, and recovery efforts," he said.

Blinken noted that "Japan was one of the first countries to offer assistance" to the United States following the Sept. 11 terror attacks in 2001 and massive Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

"The United States stands in solidarity with Japan to remember those lost and still missing, and to honor the resilience of the Japanese people who rebuilt their homes, their livelihoods, and their communities," the statement said.

