Ex-Japan Communications Minister Dines with NTT Side

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Seiko Noda, executive acting secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Thursday that she had dined with the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> side when she served as communications minister.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai said in a statement that he had dined with NTT-related people when he was state minister for communications.

Noda and Sakai made the comments following a recent report by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine that they have been entertained by the NTT side.

Speaking to reporters, Noda said that she has had dinners with people related to NTT twice. "We talked little about our duties," Noda said, describing the dinners as "private meetings."

She said that she paid half of the cost for the first dinner. For the second dinner for which the NTT side fully paid, Noda said she repaid the fee after the magazine report.

