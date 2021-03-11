Japan Reports 1,319 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 1,319 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, while the nationwide death toll related to the virus increased by 45 from the previous day.

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients came to 354, down by 10 from Wednesday.

In Tokyo, the daily count of coronavirus infections stood at 335, topping 300 for the second straight day. The seven-day average of new cases stood at 273.1, up from 269.1 a week before.

New cases among people aged 65 or over came to 69 in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria remained unchanged at 39. Eighteen coronavirus deaths were confirmed in Tokyo on Thursday.

Miyagi Prefecture reported 53 new infection cases. The daily count in the northeastern prefecture exceeded 50 for the first time since Jan. 22.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]