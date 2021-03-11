Tokyo Reports 335 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 335 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, with the daily count topping 300 for the second straight day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 273.1, up from 269.1 a week before.

New infections among those aged 65 or older came to 69. The number of severely ill patients remained unchanged from the previous day at 39.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]