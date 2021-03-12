2nd Round of Medical Staff Vaccinations Starts in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The second round of novel coronavirus vaccinations for medical workers in Japan started in full on Thursday.

Vaccinations of medical staff "is going smoothly," Kazuhiro Araki, the 61-year-old head of the National Hospital Organization's Tokyo Medical Center, said. "I now feel safe to come work at the hospital," said Araki, who himself was given the second vaccine shot at the center in the Japanese capital's Meguro Ward on the day.

A 26-year-old nurse at the medical institution developed a high fever after she received the first dose. But she said, "I wasn't worried too much because I know how to respond," adding, "We have elderly patients, so getting vaccinated made me feel safe."

In Japan, inoculations against the novel coronavirus kicked off last month, starting with medical workers such as doctors and nurses. A COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc. is now used in the Japanese vaccination program.

According to the health ministry, a total of 181,184 doses have been given by Thursday evening. Of the total, second shots, which started on Wednesday, accounted for 443.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]