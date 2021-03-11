Operation Tomodachi Proof of “Special Bond”: Suga, Biden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden praised on Thursday the U.S. military-led Operation Tomodachi disaster relief mission as proof of the “special bond” between their counties.

“Then, as now, our joint efforts hold a special place in the hearts and memories of both our peoples--a testament to the special bond and the unshakable friendship that is the U.S.-Japanese alliance,” the two leaders said in a joint statement, referring to the mission, launched in response to the March 2011 triple disater that struck Japan.

The statement was released on the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake and tsunami that mainly hit the Tohoku northeastern region, triggering an unprecedented triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 power plant in Fukushima Prefecture.

The two countries “worked hand-in-hand to alleviate suffering and to respond to the accident” at the nuclear plant, the statement read.

The leaders also said their countries “will continue to move forward shoulder-to-shoulder as ‘tomodachi’ (friends) to finish the reconstruction of the Tohoku region and to realize a better future for us all.”

