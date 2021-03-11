TEPCO Remains Committed to Fukushima 10 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> President Tomoaki Kobayakawa on Thursday renewed the firm's commitment to Fukushima Prefecture a decade after the triple meltdown at its disaster-crippled nuclear plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

"Ten years are not a milestone. We will fulfill our responsibility for Fukushima," Kobayakawa said in a speech he delivered to TEPCO employees on the 10th anniversary of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, which knocked out the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station.

Around 2:46 p.m., the time when the 9.0-magnitude temblor struck Fukushima and other areas in the Tohoku region 10 years ago, Kobayakawa observed a minute of silence for victims of the quake and tsunami. The March 2011 incident at the TEPCO plant has been the worst nuclear accident in Japan.

The company's president normally visits the nuclear plant in March every year. This year, however, Kobayakawa refrained from such a visit due to the novel coronavirus crisis and instead offered the prayer and delivered the speech from TEPCO's headquarters in Tokyo.

Also on Thursday, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama, who oversees electric power companies, said at a meeting of a panel of experts that the government will move forward with its energy policy by putting safety first while advancing the reconstruction of Fukushima steadily.

