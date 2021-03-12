INTERVIEW: Envoy Lauds Tunisia-Ishinomaki Ties via Host-Town Initiative

Newsfrom Japan

Ishinomaki, Miyagi Pref., March 12 (Jiji Press)--Tunisia's ties with Ishinomaki through a host town initiative for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics enabled the African nation to expand its friendships with the people of Japan, its ambassador to Japan, Mohamed Elloumi, has said.

Elloumi, who attended a memorial ceremony in the Miyagi Prefecture city on Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that ravaged Japan's northeastern coastal areas, expressed hopes for deeper ties between the two nations in interviews with Jiji Press.

Ishinomaki, on the Pacific coast, is registered as an "Arigato" Host Town for Supporting Reconstruction for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, which links cities hit hard by the disaster with countries and regions that offered support in its aftermath.

"'Host Town' and 'Arigato Host Town' are two great initiatives through which people-to-people exchanges can take a new shape through sports and culture," the ambassador said.

He noted that the Tunisian kendo team and a swimmer were able to interact with the people of Ishinomaki when they visited the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]