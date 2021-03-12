Japan Seeks Transparency in Aid by China, Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government expressed concerns in a report released on Friday over the transparency of development assistance offered by China, India and other emerging counties, which has been growing in recent years.

The 2020 white paper on development cooperation, submitted by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to the day's cabinet meeting, pointed out that information about the growth of aid by emerging nations is not fully shared within the international community.

The amount of assistance given to developing nations by emerging countries which do not belong to the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is seen to have exceeded 16 billion dollars in 2019.

The report noted that the reality of such assistance has not been fully disclosed.

As it is said that some emerging nations are giving loans under inflexible, stringent conditions, the white paper stressed that the Japanese government will urge such countries to extend development aid in a way consistent with international standards and in a transparent manner.

