Japan to Revoke Tohokushinsha Broadcasting Permit

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will revoke a permit for a satellite broadcasting business linked to Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329>, communications minister Ryota Takeda said Friday.

Tohokushinsha applied for the permit based on false information in which the company failed to recognize its violation of the broadcasting law, Takeda told a press conference.

The government will cancel the permit after conducting a hearing with Tohokushinsha under the administrative procedure law.

"The matter primarily stems from mistakes Tohokushinsha made in its application, but I believe the communications ministry's review of the application was not sufficient, either," Takeda said. "I take this seriously," he added, suggesting that the ministry will strengthen its screening system.

Tohokushinsha employs Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's eldest son. The ministry last month punished 11 officials for being treated to dinners by the company.

