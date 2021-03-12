Suga to Visit U.S. in April for Talks with Biden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit the United States as early as the first half of April to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

It will be the two leaders' first in-person meeting and is expected to be the first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader for Biden since he took office in January.

Speaking at a meeting of Japanese government and ruling coalition officials, Suga said that in talks with Biden he will reaffirm Japan-U.S. cooperation over issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, China and North Korea's abductions of Japanese citizens.

The meeting is significant as it displays the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance and the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, Kato said.

The two leaders "will reaffirm their commitment to work closely together to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and realize a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

