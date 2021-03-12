Tohokushinsha Pres. to Appear before Diet Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Shinya Nakajima, president of scandal-tainted Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329>, is set to appear before the Diet, Japan's parliament, as an unsworn witness next week as decided by lawmakers Friday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed to request Nakajima to show up as an unsworn witness at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, on Monday.

In the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, Budget Committee executives decided to request him to appear before the committee Tuesday also as an unsworn witness.

Earlier on Friday, the communications ministry said it will start procedures to revoke the satellite broadcasting license of Tohokushinsha over the company's past breach of foreign ownership rules.

Senior ministry officials have been punished for being treated to dinners by Tohokushinsha group officials including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's eldest son, Seigo.

