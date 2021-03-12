Japan Reports 1,271 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 1,271 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday.

The death toll grew by 58 from the previous day, while the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients stayed flat at 354.

In Tokyo, the daily count of coronavirus infections stood at 304, topping 300 for the third successive day. The seven-day average of new cases came to 273.6, unchanged from a week before, the metropolitan government said. The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by two to 37.

New infection cases were found among all generations, including people under 10 and centenarians. People in their 20s made up the largest age group of new cases, at 62, followed by 59 among those in their 40s and 48 among those in their 30s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 61.

Tokyo confirmed 25 new deaths linked to the coronavirus.

