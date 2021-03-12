40 Pct of Children Face Financial Woes after Parents' Divorce

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--A survey by Japan's Ministry of Justice showed Friday that 40.5 pct of people who as minors went through a parental divorce or separation said they experienced financial difficulties after the event.

The proportion of respondents who lived with the mother after their parents' breakup came to 78.6 pct, according to the survey.

It was the first time for the ministry to conduct a survey on the impact of parents' divorce and separation on children.

The online survey, conducted in January, covered 1,000 people in their 20s and 30s.

Over half of the respondents knew whether their parent who left paid child support, including for living and educational expenses, to the other parent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]