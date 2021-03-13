Aso Marks 3,000 Days in Office as Finance Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Finance Minister Taro Aso marked 3,000 days in office Saturday, at a time when he is struggling to rebuild Japan's finances.

Aso, who broke the postwar tenure record at the key cabinet post in 2018, is the country's third-longest-serving finance minister of all time.

Aso will replace Korekiyo Takahashi, who held the post in the early 20th century, as the second-longest-serving finance minister if he remains in the post until October this year.

After becoming finance minister on Dec. 26, 2012, when former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's second administration started, Aso spearheaded a consumption tax hike twice.

But the government's debts have risen by about 20 pct over the eight years. The fiscal condition, worst among advanced nations, has deteriorated further due to huge spending to fight the novel coronavirus crisis.

