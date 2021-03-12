Suga to Visit U.S. in April for Talks with Biden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit the United States as early as the first half of April to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

It will be the two leaders' first in-person meeting and is expected to be the first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader for Biden since he took office in January.

According to a Suga administration official, the two sides are working to arrange Suga's U.S. visit for the latter half of the second week of April.

"If circumstances permit, I will visit Washington in the first half of next month," Suga said at a meeting of officials from the government and the ruling coalition Friday night. "Taking this opportunity, I will aim to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," he added.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister said that in talks with Biden, he will reaffirm Japan-U.S. cooperation over issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, China and North Korea's abductions of Japanese citizens.

