Mizuho Bank Hit by Fresh System Glitch

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--A fresh system glitch has hit Mizuho Bank, leading to delays in money remittances, the bank said Friday.

The bank, the core unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411>, one of Japan's top three banking groups, has suffered a system failure four times in about two weeks.

The latest trouble occurred late Thursday night, causing delays in over 300 foreign currency-denominated remittances mainly involving corporate clients.

The problem has already been fixed, and affected remittance operations have been completed by Friday night, the bank said.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, Mizuho Bank President Koji Fujiwara offered an apology and said that the bank needs to thoroughly check its system operations. "I sincerely apologize for causing the string of problems," he said.

