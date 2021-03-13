New Dishes Using Quality Fish from Toyosu on Rise amid Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Restaurants using high-end fisheries products from the Toyosu food market in Tokyo's Koto Ward are developing new dishes in a bid to attract customers in difficult times due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Tsutomu Suzuki, president of Suzutomi, an intermediary wholesaler for tuna, began selling "cutlet sandwiches" using bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant in Setagaya Ward in central Tokyo. The dish uses fatty meat and red meat of tuna caught off the coast of Ireland, considered high-grade even at the Toyosu market.

Some say that the dish is a waste of high-class fish, as the tuna being used would be considered among the best sushi fish. Suzuki disagrees.

"By using high-quality tuna, I really wanted to propose a new way of eating the fish that goes well with coffee or wine," he said.

The president is also particular about the bread and seasonings he uses in the dish. He plans to expand sales of the sandwiches by offering them online.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]