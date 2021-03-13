Ex-Top Tokyo Prosecutor to Face Summary Indictment over Gambling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors have decided to file a summary indictment against Hiromu Kurokawa, former chief of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, shortly for playing mahjong for money with employees of major daily publishers, informed sources said Saturday.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office will issue to Kurokawa, 64, the summary indictment, or a simplified proceeding without a formal court trial, on gambling charges.

The prosecution once decided not to indict Kurokawa, but the Tokyo No. 6 Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution ruled in December last year that the former superintending prosecutor should be indicted. The special squad then launched a reinvestigation into the case.

The special squad is seen not to indict the three daily publisher employees, the sources said.

Kurokawa allegedly played mahjong for money together with two Sankei Shimbun employees and an Asahi Shimbun employee in May 2020, when Japan was under the first state of emergency over the coronavirus crisis issued by the government.

