Quad Leaders Agree to Help Developing Nations for Vaccines

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from the Quad countries, or Japan, the United States, Australia and India, at their first summit, held online Friday, agreed to help developing nations secure vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

The accord was struck on the basis of a Japanese-proposed concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In their first joint statement, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said their countries will "collaborate to strengthen equitable vaccine access for the Indo-Pacific, with close coordination with multilateral organizations."

The joint statement, titled "The Spirit of the Quad," also indicated policies to deepen the four countries' cooperation in maintaining maritime order and tackling climate change.

On COVID-19 vaccines, the Quad framework will aim to provide vaccines made in India to Asian and African countries, with Japan, the United States and Australia set to back up the initiative, according to sources with access to the four-way summit.

