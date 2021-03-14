Japan, U.S. Seen to Share Concerns over China in 2-Plus-2 Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Foreign and defense ministers of Japan and the United States are expected to share their concerns over a new Chinese law related to Beijing's maritime assertiveness at a meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The two sides are aiming to release after the talks a communique mentioning concerns over the law that allows China's coast guard to use weapons against foreign parties for what Beijing sees as violations of its sovereignty.

The "two-plus-two" meeting will be held between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin from the United States and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi from Japan.

The foreign and defense chiefs are also expected to reconfirm that the Japan-U.S. security treaty's Article 5, which stipulates U.S. defense obligations to Japan, applies to the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

It is the first time that the two-plus-two talks are held since the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden in January.

