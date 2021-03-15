Tokyo Area Struggling to Stop "Cooperation Money" Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Local governments in the Tokyo metropolitan area are struggling to prevent the fraudulent receipt of "cooperation money" distributed to eateries complying with their requests for shorter operating hours for the fight against the new coronavirus.

Under the central government's state of emergency over the new coronavirus epidemic, currently in place for Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa, eating and drinking establishments in the metropolitan area have been asked to close by 8 p.m.

Many of them are said to be complying with the requests because 60,000 yen per day is provided as cooperation money.

But there have been many reports from local residents that such eateries may be continuing operations secretly while receiving the financial aid.

The aid "is funded with taxpayers' money and we cannot make improper expenditures," said an official of the Kanagawa prefectural government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]