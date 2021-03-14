FOCUS: Virus, Scandals Weighing on Suga Govt Half Year after Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--As Tuesday marks half a year since his coming into power, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga finds himself struggling to maintain public support for his administration amid coronavirus response blunders.

Wining-and-dining scandals at the communications ministry, including one involving Suga's eldest son, are also weighing on the prime minister, who has apparently lost steam after starting out strong with a flurry of implementations of key policies such as the lowering of mobile phone fees.

Sensitive to Ratings

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]