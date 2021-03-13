Japan Logs 1,320 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,320 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the daily figure exceeding 1,000 for five straight days.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 17 from Friday to 337, while 51 deaths linked to the virus were newly confirmed across the country, including 16 in Tokyo.

In Tokyo, the daily count of coronavirus infections stood at 330, exceeding 300 for the fourth consecutive day. The latest seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 278.9, up from 267.3 a week before. The number of severely ill patients, recognized under Tokyo's criteria, rose by three from the previous day to 40.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 75, followed by 53 in their 40s, 46 in their 30s and 45 in their 50s. People aged 65 or older totaled 68.

