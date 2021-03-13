Tokyo Reports 330 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 330 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the daily count topping 300 for the fourth straight day.

The latest seven-day average of new cases stood at 278.9, up from 267.3 a week before. The number of severely ill patients, recognized under Tokyo’s criteria, rose by three from the previous day to 40.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 75, followed by 53 in their 40s, 46 in their 30s and 45 in their 50s. People aged 65 or older totaled 68.

