LDP’s Seko Seeks Thorough Probe into Tohokushinsha Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshige Seko, secretary-general for the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s House of Councillors lawmakers, on Sunday called for a thorough investigation into the issue of Tohokushinsha Film Corp.'s <2329> past breach of foreign ownership rules.

“Whether the wining and dining (by Tohokushinsha) distorted the (communications ministry’s) decision-making needs to be checked thoroughly,” Seko said in a television program.

The Japanese government is set to revoke a permit for a satellite broadcasting business linked to Tohokushinsha as the company applied for the permit based on false information.

The country’s broadcasting law limits foreign ownership of satellite broadcasters to less than 20 pct. In its application for a permit for a satellite broadcasting channel in October 2016, Tohokushinsha said its foreign stake was under 20 pct, although the actual figure was 20.75 pct.

“The proportion exceeded the limit but the permit was issued,” Seko said. “This fact needs to be discussed properly in parliament.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]