Japan Records 989 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in Japan came to 989 on Sunday, below 1,000 for the first time in six days,

The figure was down from 1,064 reported a week earlier.

New fatalities linked to the coronavirus totaled 21, including nine in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by nine from Saturday to 328.

In Tokyo, the daily count of coronavirus infections stood at 239, slipping below 300 for the first time in five days. But the total surpassed that on the same day of last week for the sixth straight day.

The number of severely ill patients, recognized under Tokyo's criteria, rose by one from the previous day to 41.

