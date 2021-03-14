Tokyo Confirms 239 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 239 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, with the daily count slipping below 300 for the first time in five days.

But the total surpassed that on the same day of last week for the sixth straight day.

The number of severely ill patients, recognized under Tokyo's criteria, rose by one from the previous day to 41.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 46, followed by 37 in their 30s and 36 in their 40s. People aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, totaled 57.

END

