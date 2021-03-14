Quad Leaders Renew Indo-Pacific Resolve in Contributed Article

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from the Quad countries, or Japan, the United States, Australia and India, reiterated their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region in an article jointly contributed to the online edition of The Washington Post on Sunday Japan time.

The article was published following the four leaders' first meeting, held online on Friday.

The leaders--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi--said in the article, "In this new age of interconnection and opportunity throughout the Indo-Pacific, we are again summoned to act together in support of a region in need."

"We are striving to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is accessible and dynamic, governed by international law and bedrock principles such as freedom of navigation and peaceful resolution of disputes, and that all countries are able to make their own political choices, free from coercion," the leaders said, apparently warning against China while avoiding to mention the country by name.

Also in the article, the leaders expressed their resolve to tackle climate change and pledged to expand the production of COVID-19 vaccines in India. Furthermore, they indicated a plan to strengthen their collaboration with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Pacific islands and the Indian Ocean region.

