Strong Quake Hits Wakayama in Western Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake rocked Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, in the small hours of Monday, measuring lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale, in the town of Yuasa.

The quake occurred at around 12:25 a.m. (3:25 p.m. Sunday GMT) in the northern part of the prefecture at a depth of 4 kilometers, with an estimated magnitude of 4.6, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The Japanese government set up a liaison office at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office to collect information about the quake.

Another quake, measuring 3, the seventh-highest level on the Japanese scale, in Yuasa, struck at around 12:59 a.m.

