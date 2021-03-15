NTT Chief Denies Asking Ministry Officials for Favors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> President Jun Sawada, at a parliamentary meeting on Monday, denied the suspicion that the company has asked lawmakers in senior communications ministry posts for favors through wining and dining them.

"There've been no conversations for making requests related to our business or receiving favors," Sawada told the House of Councillors' Budget Committee.

Former communications ministers Seiko Noda and Sanae Takaichi, both lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, are among those who have had dinner with NTT officials.

Over the wining and dining scandal, "we deeply apologize for causing so much anxiety and inconvenience," the NTT chief said.

At the same Upper House committee meeting, Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329> President Shinya Nakajima offered a heartfelt apology for a similar scandal involving the satellite broadcast firm.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]