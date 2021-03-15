Another Official Implicated in NTT Dining Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry said Monday that Yoshinori Akimoto, former director-general of the ministry's Information and Communications Bureau, had dined with the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> side.

The dinner could have violated an ethics code for government employees, the ministry said. Akimoto had the dinner at an NTT-related membership restaurant in November 2018, with the fee of 26,487 yen fully covered by the company, it said.

He was joined at the dinner by former Vice Minister Shigeki Suzuki, who was vice minister for policy coordination at the time, the ministry said.

Akimoto was the third senior ministry official treated to expensive dinners by NTT, following Yasuhiko Taniwaki, former vice minister for policy coordination, and Eiji Makiguchi, director-general of the Global Strategy Bureau. Taniwaki was removed from the post earlier over the scandal this month.

The involvement of Akimoto was reported by NTT, not himself, the ministry said. Akimoto, Taniwaki and Makiguchi have reported that they had also had dinners with businesses other than NTT.

